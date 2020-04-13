Seven new cases of coronavirus in Longford as national figures surpass 10,000

The number of covid-19 cases in Longford has increased from 49 yesterday to 56 today, with seven new cases confirmed in the county in the last 24 hours.

County Cavan has had a 12 new cases confirmed, bringing the county total to 222, while Westmeath has jumped from 192 to 213 confirmed cases.

Leitrim has had no new cases since yesterday, with the county total currently standing at 32, while Roscommon has had eight new cases bringing its total to 39.