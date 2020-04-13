Dog fouling at Melview NS must be tackled, says Longford councillor

Dog fouling is a major problem outside Melview National School in Longford, according to Cllr Peggy Nolan.

Cllr Nolan raised the issue at last Friday’s electronic meeting of Longford MD, saying that people are not picking up after their dogs.

“Do we have any signs in the store room regarding dog fouling, similar to those in the mall, displaying the fines? And if so, can we have one outside Melview National School because it’s very bad there,” she said.

“It’s being walked into the school.”

As the matter wasn’t on the agenda for last Friday’s meeting, it was not dealt with at the time, but Cllr Nolan is likely to raise the issue again.