Speeding on the rise in Longford town during Covid-19 lockdown

Since the country went into lockdown almost two weeks ago, speeding has been on the rise across Longford.

Cllr Seamus Butler raised the issue at a Microsoft Teams meeting of Longford Municipal District last Friday afternoon.

“Speeding is deplorable,” he said, asking engineer Eamonn Bennett if there has been any progress acquiring flashing speed signs for the area to encourage motorists to slow down on local roads.

“Yes, we’re purchasing the second sign. The first one is at Melview school. The second one will be going out the Ballinalee Road,” Mr Bennett confirmed.

Cllr John Browne, who has been trying to secure one of the flashing signs for the Ardagh Road asked when it would be possible to have one placed there.

“We’ll be moving them once a year or every six months and then if they make a difference, it’ll be up to the Municipal District to decide whether to make them permanent,” said Mr Bennett.