Answer Longford’s PPE call, pleads Cllr Peggy Nolan

Longford’s Cllr Peggy Nolan has put out an urgent plea for schools with science labs or businesses with access to a supply chain of personal protective equipment to “please, please, answer Longford’s call” and donate them to local health care workers that need them.

While doctors and nurses are well accustomed to garbing up when looking after patients, there are those in the healthcare sector that are not used to putting on protective gear and therefore do not have a direct supply to masks, gloves, gowns, etc.

“Home help, night nurses, anybody outside the norm who works with the public didn't need Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before, so there was nowhere to get it,” Cllr Nolan told the Longford Leader.

“These are our frontline workers - they’re not forgotten because people can’t thank them enough. But as regards PPE, they never needed it before and, now that they do, they don’t have access to it.”

Cllr Nolan is, therefore, calling on anybody in Longford who has access to a supply of protective equipment to get in touch.

“We need to look again and see if they have anything - nail technicians, beauticians, hardware stores - anybody who can help,” said Cllr Nolan.

“The country is in crisis. The world is in crisis. I am begging for whatever we can get. These people are not used to putting on protective gear.”

Last weekend, Cllr Nolan, in the company of local nurse, Niamh O’Reilly, and with the cooperation of Sorcha Nic Dhonnacha, principal of Templemichael College, picked up all of the protective products available from the campus.

“Those products will stay local and help protect our frontline heroes such as our home help, personal assistants and our community nurses,” said Cllr Nolan.

“We are sending out a call to the community. If you can help with any of those products, you can call 0873179561 and we will arrange a central drop-off point. Please, please, answer Longford’s call,” she concluded.

