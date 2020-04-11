Total number of coronavirus cases Ireland actually stands at 8,089 including positive swabs from Germany

Yesterday evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre revealed that there were 480 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 7,054.

However, the HPSC clarified, of approximately 14,000 'non-priority' or older swabs that were sent for testing in German labs, 1,035 came back positive for Covid-19.

In Ireland, samples from healthcare workers and those classed as vulnerable are treated as priority.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 8,089 and not 7,054.

The death toll currently stands at 287.

Read also: Five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in county Longford