Five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in county Longford

There have been five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Longford, according to the latest figures.

The number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 41.

Four wards in Cavan General Hospital have been shut in an attempt to contain the virus as the county's number of confirmed cases jumps from 132 yesterday to 151 today.

Meanwhile, in Westmeath, restrictions have been lifted on partners attending births in the maternity ward of Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Westmeath currently has one more confirmed case than Cavan, with a total of 152 people being diagnosed in the county.

Leitrim has two new cases, bringing its total to 25, while Roscommon has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 26.