Longford homes asked to #ShineYourLight for frontline staff during Covid-19 lockdown

As we digest the news that this lockdown is going to be in situ for another three weeks, it's important to remember why we're doing it and to acknowledge those who can't just stay in the safety of their homes during these difficult times.

To that effect, Longford County Council is asking the people of Longford to #ShineYourLight at 9pm this Easter Saturday, to show your appreciation for and solidarity with the frontline staff, healthcare workers and all those affected by the virus.

To get involved, simply turn on your lights tonight at 9pm.