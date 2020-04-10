One in three cars stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Longford yesterday contained passengers over the age of 70

An Garda Síochána are noticing that there are a large number of people over 70 years out on our roads – in cars and walking.

"On one particular checkpoint yesterday in Longford it was reported by Superintendent Jim Delaney that over the course of 30 minutes on the checkpoint, Gardaí observed that one in every three cars contained persons over 70 years of age," said Superintendent Goretti Sheridan of Castlerea Garda Station.

"Our members have encountered people over 70 in other locations across Roscommon and Longford out walking in their localities and in cars.

"We are urging anyone over 70 to please cocoon as recommended by the HSE Guidelines. There is lots of help out there to assist those needing groceries, prescriptions, etc so please get others to run your errands for you. Cocooning is for your own safety."

Should you require assistance please contact the Covid Helplines as follows:

Roscommon Helpline: 1800 200727

Longford Helpline: 043 3344255 or 1800 300 122

