24 hour fitness challenge will raise money for Ballymahon's Thomond Lodge Nursing Home

Local man Niall Neary is aiming to take on a 24 hour challenge in aid of Thomond Lodge this Monday, April 13, and just reading his plans will make the rest of us feel utterly exhausted.

"My granny is currently a resident (of Thomond Lodge) with approximately 50 others," Niall explained in his GoFundMe campaign.

"During these unprecedented times, we can't visit loved ones as normal, leaving them isolated from the outside world."

So on Monday, at 5am, Niall is going to kick off a massive challenge to show his appreciation for the HSE staff and frontline workers.

"The fitness and mental demand of this challenge can be likened to the demands being placed upon our healthcare workers on a daily basis. The challenge will begin at 5am Monday the 13th of April and it will conclude at 5am Tuesday the 14th of April."

Niall will be doing 100 push-ups every hour on the hour. That's 2,400 push-ups in total.

He will also be doing 100 sit-ups every hour on the half hour. That's 2,400 sit-ups in total.

Feeling tired yet?

To top it off, he'll also be running 24 kilometres in the 24 hour period while obeying the 2 kilometre radius rule from his home.

Photo evidence will be provided on completion of the challenge.

Niall is fundraising this week and has so far raised more than €3,300. His target was €2,500.

"All money raised will be donated to Thomond Lodge Nursing home in Ballymahon and it will be used to buy all the residents gifts to give them a much needed lift during these tough times. Gifts will include: toiletries, perfumes, aftershaves, treats, teddies, cards, slippers, pyjamas etc. Basically anything to help put a smile on their faces," he said.

To donate and support Niall's campaign for Thomond Lodge, visit his GoFundMe page here and donate whatever you can.