Important news for Longford children! Easter Bunny considered an essential worker during pandemic

Important news for Longford children!

Minister for Health, Simon Harris, has confirmed that the Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "Many of you contacted me and asked me to if the Easter Bunny was allowed work this weekend.

"I have checked with our top doctors and the good news is he can.

"But he has been contacted to remind him about washing his hands regularly and keeping his distance."