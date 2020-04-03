Disappointment for Longford Fianna Fáil councillor Mick Cahill in Seanad election bid

Longford Fianna Fáil Cllr Mick Cahill's bid for election to join his fellow county man, Fine Gael's Senator Micheál Carrigy, in the Seanad has ended in disappointment.

Following the tenth count for the Administrative Panel, Cllr Cahill was on 57,202 votes and eliminated from the race.

There were 19 candidates vying for the seven seats on offer and after the first count, Mark Daly, on 167,000 votes, was deemed elected. The quota stood at 141,751.

Colehill-based Cllr Cahill, a former Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, was in 11th position after Count 1 on 41,000 votes, leaving him with too much ground to make up on his rivals.

The transfer of Cllr Cahill's votes have helped Diarmuid Wilson become the second candidate elected for the Administrative Panel.

The count is ongoing.

Also read: Longford has a new Senator as Fine Gael’s Micheál Carrigy secures emphatic Seanad success

The tenth count has been completed for the Administrative Panel. No additional candidates have reached the quota. Cahill, Mick will now be excluded and his votes transferred to the remaining candidates #seeforyourself #Seanad2020 pic.twitter.com/DUp7sqdeyp — Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) April 3, 2020