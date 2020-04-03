Longford's Community Policing Unit working round the clock during Covid-19 crisis

The Community Policing Unit has stepped its visibility up a notch in Longford as gardaí reach out to the more vulnerable members of society to offer help and support during the Covid-19 crisis.

Gardaí are calling to the elderly - observing social distancing at all times - to deliver groceries, prescriptions and whatever else is needed, and answering calls from other vulnerable people in the community.

Extra gardaí in the county are helping to ensure there are plenty of controls, day and night, so that there is a presence around the clock.

Earlier this week, Sergeant Lionel Mullally of Longford's Community Policing Unity and Sergeant Declan McGlynn arranged a delivery of hand sanitisers to Richmond Court Reception Centre in Longford town.

The sanitisers were donated by the Lions Club, Mullingar and similar deliveries have been made to homeless shelters in Longford.

The community is responding well to the presence of local gardaí with 12-year-old Rhia ensuring Granard gardaí were well fed with a batch of homemade buns.