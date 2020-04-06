Longford schools plan to carry out extension works

Scoil Mhuire National School in Newtownforbes has applied for an extension to its current campus in Longford town as it attempts to add four mainstream classrooms to its headquarters.

The plans provide for the construction of a single storey extension consisting of four mainstream classrooms, a SET room and an assisted WC with associated circulation

Meanwhile, Granard’s Sacred Heart National School has been given the green light to carry out a three classroom extension of its existing facility in the north Longford town.

The plans, which provide for a single storey structure, will also include a resource room and wheelchair accessible toilet.

In addition, the school intends to construct an astro turf pitch together with a new entrance from the adjoining public road.

Separately, Thomond Lodge Nursing Home in Ballymahon has been approved plans for the development of a 24 bedroom extension, additional day space facilities and additional car parking capabilities at its premises in the south Longford town.