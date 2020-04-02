Social isolation is our only protection, says Longford GP

Social isolation, physical distancing and this new concept of ‘cocooning’ for the elderly are still our best defence against the spread of the Covid-19 virus, according to local GP, Dr Padraig McGarry.

“There’s nothing changed from the original advice: if people are more susceptible to chronic conditions, they should try and stay out of harm’s way,” he explained.

“They’re just maybe putting it down into a more formal ‘cocooning’ process to protect the more frail and vulnerable in society against exposure.

“And doing that is the best way of not getting ill. Because if that cohort does get infected, they have an increased chance of serious illness and hospitalisation associated with it, so your best protection against that is to cocoon yourself off until told otherwise.

“And they have put a lot of supports in the community to help that and I think that’s the best way forward. So it’s up to everybody else to do what they can to follow the best advice in relation to social isolation because that is the best protection we have at the moment. It’s the only protection we have at the moment.”

Longford’s own Covid-19 helpline is 043 3344255.