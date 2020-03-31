Respite for Longford pensioners as government announces four week extension to fuel allowance

The State's fuel allowance is to be extended by a further four weeks, it has been announced.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty and the Minister for Finance & Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, today announced that the Government would be extending the Fuel Allowance season by four weeks.

“The Covid emergency presents a once in a century challenge to our society and our public services and we are determined that our Department does everything we can to meet emerging needs and provide comfort to as many as possible," said Ms Doherty.

Her opposite number, Mr Donohoe said: “During this time of unprecedented difficulty for our people, we must ensure that our older and more vulnerable groups are as comfortable as possible, as people adhere to Government instruction in order to stay safe.

Longford County Councillor Ger Farrell said the announcement would provide welcome relief to the county's elder populous.

"I want to welcome the news that the fuel allowance has been extended to May 10 and to thank the Department," he said.

"Our elderly are our most vulnerable citizens and this allowance is a very important stream of revenue for them. It's still cold in the mornings, so it's important that they have that allowance."

The Fuel Allowance payment is made to over 370,000 of the most disadvantaged households in the country including pensioners and those with disabilities, who are most at risk of fuel poverty.

As a result of changes made over the past few years, it is currently paid at a rate of €24.50 per week for 28 weeks.

The current 28 week season is due to finish on 10th April. The payment is made as an allowance paid alongside the customer’s primary welfare payment.

On foot of the changes approved by Government today, the Fuel Allowance season will be extended by 4 weeks and will continue until Friday 8th May.