Longford school answers Covid-19 call and supplies Mullingar hospital frontline staff with much needed protective equipment

A Longford school has answered the Covid-19 coronavirus call and they generously supplied Mullingar hospital frontline staff with protective equipment.

With such a high demand on protective gear for healthcare workers, the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, put out the call to pharmacies, beauty therapists or other enterprises who have access to a supply of gloves, masks, gowns, goggles or visors.

Upon hearing the appeal, Ballymahon Vocational School sprang into action and they have supplied almost 100 sets of goggles/glasses from the science/practical rooms for the hospital's frontline staff.

Also read: Mullingar Regional Hospital puts a call out for protective equipment