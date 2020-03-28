Longford school answers Covid-19 call and supplies Mullingar hospital frontline staff with much needed protective equipment
A Longford school has answered the Covid-19 coronavirus call and they generously supplied Mullingar hospital frontline staff with protective equipment.
With such a high demand on protective gear for healthcare workers, the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, put out the call to pharmacies, beauty therapists or other enterprises who have access to a supply of gloves, masks, gowns, goggles or visors.
Upon hearing the appeal, Ballymahon Vocational School sprang into action and they have supplied almost 100 sets of goggles/glasses from the science/practical rooms for the hospital's frontline staff.
@VSBALLYMAHON sprang into action today when we heard Midland Regional Hospital,Mullingar needed essential eye protection.We supplied almost 100 sets of goggles/glasses from Science/practical rooms for front line staff.#ItsInOurHands #coronavirus @Longford_Leader @westmeathindo pic.twitter.com/IwcpiqvWSP— Ballymahon Vocational School (@VSBALLYMAHON) March 28, 2020
