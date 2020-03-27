Mullingar Regional Hospital puts a call out for protective equipment

With such a high demand on protective gear for healthcare workers, hospitals across the country are calling on businesses with access to a supply of personal protective equipment to consider donating it to their local hospital.

Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, put out the call yesterday to pharmacies, beauty therapists or other enterprises who have access to a supply of gloves, masks, gowns, goggles or visors.

If you think you can contribute please email your details with a contact number to clare.fallon@hse.ie.

Read also: Coronavirus death toll more than doubles in Ireland as 10 new deaths reported