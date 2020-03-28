Essential retail list updated as Ireland goes into Covid-19 lockdown

While An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar doesn't like to use the term 'lockdown', that is essentially what we are experiencing in Ireland right now as "there are no stricter measures" to put in place after this.

Gardaí are already taking to the streets to ensure that new regulations and health measures are being followed and the National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that all non-essential retail outlets will close to members of the public and all other retail outlets are to implement physical distancing.

To assist the public and business owners the following is an indicative list of what are considered essential retail outlets.

Essential Retail Outlets:

1. Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores

2. Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses

3. Pharmacies/Chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services

4. Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores

5. Fuel stations and heating fuel providers

6. Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding

7. Laundries and Drycleaners

8. Banks, Post Offices and Credit Unions

9. Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment, for example)

Businesses that can only offer emergency call-out or delivery services

It is recognised that there may be emergency needs arising in a number of areas, the following retailers who can offer an emergency call-out or delivery service can continue to operate on that basis ONLY:

opticians/optometrists

retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs for example)

hardware stores, builder’s merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture

retail sale of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses

retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

Physical distancing measures that must be adhered to



Essential Retail Outlets must implement physical distancing measures:-

ensure adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants in line with public health guidelines

only let people into the store in small groups and ensure spaces are not crowed.

manage queue control inside and outside the door to maintain necessary physical distance.

all Essential Retail Outlets are encouraged to provide online services where that is possible and appropriate to minimise footfall.

