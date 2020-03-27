Healthcare worker understood to be among today's three deaths, says Taoiseach, as full lockdown imposed

One of the three deaths reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today was a healthcare worker, it is understood.

In his speech tonight, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed his condolences to the families of the three people who passed away from the Covid-19 virus today and revealed that one of the three deaths was understood to be a healthcare worker.

The number of people in ICU has doubled since Monday and community transmission accounts for more than half of the number of cases in Ireland, it has also been revealed.

There is also an increasing number of clusters in the country, with many of those in nursing homes and residential care settings.

