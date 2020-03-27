Number of coronavirus cases exceeds 2,000 as Department of Health report three new deaths and 302 new cases

There have been three new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Ireland in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre - one person in the north-west of the country and tow females in the east.

The three new deaths brings the coronavirus death toll in Ireland to 22.

There have also been 302 new confirmed cased of Covid-10 today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,121.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

