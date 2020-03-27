Number of coronavirus cases exceeds 2,000 as Department of Health report three new deaths and 302 new cases
Total of 2,121 cases now confirmed in Ireland with 22 Covid-19 related deaths
There have been three new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Ireland in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre - one person in the north-west of the country and tow females in the east.
The three new deaths brings the coronavirus death toll in Ireland to 22.
There have also been 302 new confirmed cased of Covid-10 today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,121.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday, March 25 (1,639 cases), reveals:
- 54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
- 419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for
- 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on