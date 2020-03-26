Green light for Kenagh houses

A planning application proposing to develop five houses in Kenagh has been given the green light to commence work by Longford County Council.

The application sought permission to construct five dwelling houses, consisting of one two bedroom detached bungalow type dwelling houses and four two bedroom semi-detached bungalow type dwelling houses.

The houses were to be located on the same portion of lands on which four two storey detached type dwelling houses were previously granted full planning permission under planning reference number PL04/489. Proposed works also included connections to existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain networks and all ancillary site works.

The development is located at Woodland Path, Kenagh, Co Longford.