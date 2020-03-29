Longford judge gives four year ban to Polish man found driving with no insurance

A Polish man has been banned from driving for four years after pleading guilty to being caught at the wheel with no insurance.

Tomasz Surowiak, 7 Shannon Park, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford pleaded guilty to having no insurance on October 9 2019 at Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

It was also revealed Mr Surowiak had been charged with a Section 6 public order offence at his above mentioned home address on March 15 2020.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said on that occasion gardaí were called to the address at 2:30am where Mr Surowiak was found banging and shouting on the front door in an attempt to gain entry.

The defendant was also found to be “extremely intoxicated” when gardaí arrived.

Judge Hughes fined Mr Surowiak €250 for the incident and gave him three months to pay.

On the no insurance charge, Judge Hughes disqualified the 27-year-old for four years, warning him: “If you drive next time (without insurance) it is prison.”

He was also fined €250 and given three months to pay.