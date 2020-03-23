Two more deaths and 215 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland this evening

There have been two additional deaths as a result of coronavirus reported this evening. Two males in the east of the country have sadly passed away from the virus.

The Department of health has revealed that there have been an additional 215 cases of the virus diagnosed in the last 24 hours, bringing our total to 1,121.

As of midnight on Saturday, of 836 cases, 55% of them were male. The median age was 44 years. There were 37 clusters of infection involving 2010 cases. 239 of them had been admitted to hospital at some point, but for public health reasons in many cases. 25 people have been admitted to intensive care. 208 (25% approx) are healthcare workers.

In terms of distribution around the country, all counties have experienced at least one case with Dublin having 56% of cases (471 cases in total). 45% of the total represents community transmission.

Read also: Over 60,000 people have responded to Ireland's call by registering with the HSE

Globally, there have been 332,935 cases, with 14,510 deaths across 190 countries.

Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan has said that market research that has been carried out in the past week revealed that:

93% of people report that they are washing their hands more

88% are staying home more

84% are distancing themselves from others

71% more likely to sit further apart

75% know what steps to take if they experience symptoms

Tens of thousands of people are seeking tests on a daily basis, according to Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan and there is a huge backlog of tests to get through.

"The average wait time for a test is longer than we would like," he explained, "but we're on our way to a substantial increase in testing capacity, which will free up the number of tests that we can do and will reduce significantly the turnaround time for the tests that are being done."

Exclusive: Social distancing concerns force gardaí to shut down Longford house party after 80 youngsters attend 21st birthday bash