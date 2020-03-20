Longford County Council issues information on community support during Covid-19 crisis
There have been 126 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 683. This is a smaller number than yesterday but Chief Medical Officer at Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan has urged people not to become complacent just because the number is smaller today.
In light of this, the Department of Rural and Community Development and Longford County Council have issued a list of Dos and Don'ts for vulnerable people.
DOs
- DO remember that help and advice is only a phone-call away
- DO make yourself aware of contact numbers for vital services and keep these numbers handy
- DO keep in touch with neighbours
- DO ask to see identification if a stranger calls to the door. If in doubt, call the organisation they claim to represent for verification
- DO remember to practice social distancing, keeping a space of two metres between you and other people
- DO follow HSE guidelines around hand washing, sneezing and coughing into your arm or a tissue
WATCH | Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon working to support the local community through Covid-19
DON’TS
- DON’T answer the door to someone you don’t know unless you feel comfortable doing so.
- DON’T shake hands with anyone that might come to the door.
- DON’T let someone into your home unless you know them or it is absolutely necessary.
- DON’T give ANY personal details including your bank details or your credit/debit card to anyone you don’t trust – whether in person or over the phone.
- DON’T interact with other vulnerable members of your community If you have any symptoms of illness.
- DON’T be alarmed by false information on social media – stick to HSE advice.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on