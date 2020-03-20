Longford judge vows to deal "very seriously" with anyone who commits crime during Covid-19 crisis

Anyone who commits crime during the coronavirus pandemic have been warned they will face the full wrath of the law by Judge Seamus Hughes.

The District Court delivered the warning at a court sitting earlier today as a host of cases due to be heard were adjourned until further notice.

"Anyone who commits crime in this very serious national health crisis I will be dealing with very seriously and especially if they are on bail," he said.

His comments came after less than half a dozen of the 48 cases due up for decision were dealt with at today's sitting of Longford District Court.