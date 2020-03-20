Longford’s Backstage Theatre refunds over €30,000 worth of tickets due to Covid-19

Longford Backstage theatre have confirmed that they have now refunded all tickets for shows cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland. This, they said, has seen them paying out in excess of €30,000.

They posted: “We have now refunded every ticket for shows that were cancelled due to Covid 19 - 2000 tickets in full, including booking fees, paying out over €30,000 in the last few days.

“We have taken this action because we don't want our customers to suffer more than they already are.”

This year was to mark the 25th anniversary of Longford’s Backstage theatre, though they have had to close their doors ‘indefinitely’. They have, however, vowed to keep the arts alive and bring joy to the people of Longford.

“2020 was due to be a very exciting year for Backstage marking our twenty-fifth anniversary.” the online post continued.

“ It was with a heavy heart however that we now find ourselves closing our doors indefinitely due to the current situation, 25 years on from when we first opened them.

“Backstage is not run by a Local Authority, we are a non-profit charity built by the people of Longford. This is not the way we hoped to celebrate our 25th anniversary, but we hope to return to bringing joy to your lives soon and keeping the arts alive in Longford.”

To help the non-profit organisation through their current plight, they are seeking donations from Longfordians. People can donate to the cause here.

“We understand that this is such a difficult time for everyone, so we are only asking if you have resources to do so, perhaps you might like to make a donation (any amount welcome) or you might like to buy a voucher to give yourself or a loved one something to look forward to.

“If neither of these are an option then,why not make a mental note to buy a ticket for a show down the line when all of this is behind us.”