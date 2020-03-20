Longford County Council issues advice on putting out your bins during Covid-19 crisis
Longford County Council has issued advice on putting out your household bins during the current Covid-19 to reduce the potential for cross contamination.
The council has asked that households heed the following advice:
- Bins to be presented on the evening before scheduled collection
- Handles of bins to be cleaned with disinfectant where possible before and after presentation
- Wipes, cloths, gloves, etc, used for cleaning can be placed in your general waste bin
If you are self-isolating or in quarantine, please manage your wast in accordance with HSE guidelines.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on