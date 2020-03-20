Longford County Council issues advice on putting out your bins during Covid-19 crisis

Longford County Council has issued advice on putting out your household bins during the current Covid-19 to reduce the potential for cross contamination.

The council has asked that households heed the following advice:

Bins to be presented on the evening before scheduled collection

Handles of bins to be cleaned with disinfectant where possible before and after presentation

Wipes, cloths, gloves, etc, used for cleaning can be placed in your general waste bin

If you are self-isolating or in quarantine, please manage your wast in accordance with HSE guidelines.