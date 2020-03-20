Longford's Paul Hennessy to put on a Facebook live performance this evening

It's Friday night and there's nowhere to go and nothing to do. Concerts are cancelled. Pubs are closed. You're facing the prospect of being at home in front of the telly, with very little on. Thanks coronavirus.

Worry not - there is a concert you can attend tonight. And you don't even have to leave your couch to enjoy it.

Well-known Longford-based musician Paul Hennessy has decided to put on a live concert from the comfort of his own home to lift the spirits of those who are currently self-isolating and social-distancing due to the Covid-19 virus.

The show will kick off at 8pm this evening, Friday March 20, and is completely free to attend. Just watch from Pauls Facebook page, @paulhennessymusic.

Paul will perform a range of songs from musical theatre as well as some Sinatra, Elvis and Irish tunes.

Tune in via Facebook at 8pm tonight.

