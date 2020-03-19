Award winning Longford restaurant Viewmount House shuts doors in face of Covid-29 emergency

Award winning restaurant Viewmount House has announced it is to close its doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It's owners Beryl and James Kearney took to their Facebook page last night to announce the news.

"At this very difficult time we have made a decision to close our Restaurant and Guest House until the end of March," they said.

"This is in the interest of our staff and customers. We hope that everybody stays safe and well. Please listen to the experts and take their advice and direction."