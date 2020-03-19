Public with 'non urgent' cases advised to stay away from Longford court sitting tomorrow

Members of the public with what are being described as "non urgent" cases are being advised not to attend a sitting of Longford District Court tomorrow.

The vast majority of cases are likely to be deferred to a date later in the year by way of a response to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Those deemed to be urgent include criminal law matters where the accused is in custody and cases where people are charged with new offences. It does not include criminal cases where the accused is on bail or is not in custody.

Family law cases are also expected to be dealt with where possible along with child care cases.

All other issues are expected to be put back to a sitting towards the summer with a review of the new guidelines to be undertaken next month.