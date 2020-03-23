ESB under fire to consider alternative options for Lanesboro power station

Lanesboro's ESB power station will have to be retained in order to counter “one of the biggest economic blows the area has ever seen”, a meeting heard last week.

As revealed in last week's Leader, local politicians had been set to heap renewed pressure on government chiefs and ESB bosses to keep part or all of the building upheld before any decisions are taken to bulldoze it.

Cllr Ger Farrell, who was occupying the Cathaoirleach's chair in the absence of incumbent office holder Cllr Micheál Carrigy, led the calls.

“We are all very much aware of the huge blow this will have to Longford as a county and the local authority,” he said.

“We, in Lanesboro, are at ground zero in what is probably the biggest economic blow this area has ever seen.”

Cllr Farrell said the ESB's decision to cease operations at the plant last November, while disappointing, should not be considered an unmitigated disaster just yet.

“It takes up to three years for an energy company to get a grid connection and we don't want to lose that,” he said.

“We are producing energy in Lanesboro for the past 60 years and we want to continue to produce electricity in more renewable ways.”