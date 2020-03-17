Longford response group to be set up to counter Covid-19 outbreak

A Longford councillor has said he intends setting up a dedicated response group to aid those worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent Cllr Mark Casey made the vow on foot of heightening concerns over the worsening crisis.

In a post on his Facebook page today, Cllr Casey said: I am going to set up a response group to help the most vulnerable people in our community.

"Doing things like collecting food and medicines and just giving our older people a call to see if they are ok.

"There will be no contact. Just drop and leave. PM me if you are available to help out. Hopefully this service won’t be needed but it’s better to b prepared. We are all in this together. Keep safe. Mark 0872317669"

