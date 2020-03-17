WATCH | Longford's Paul Hennessy sings the National Anthem live on Facebook for St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day parades across the country are cancelled today due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that isn't stopping the people of Longford from celebrating.

Longford singer Paul Hennessy was due to sing the National Anthem today at the Longford parade but, with no parade set to go ahead, he decided to do a live Facebook performance at 1pm to lift the spirits of those at home.

WATCH | We all need a lift on St Patrick's Day: Longford's Jimmy Jests makes the most of staying in