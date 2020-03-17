Longford councillor lays down cross agency text service call
A local councillor is seeking the establishment of a countywide communication service involving the Gardaí, County Council and various community groups
The prospect of a countywide communication service involving the Gardaí, County Council and various community groups could become a distinct reality if a local councillor gets his way.
Fine Gael's Garry Murtagh wants local authority senior figures to replicate measures in employed in Monaghan which has seen a free service come in for noteworthy praise.
