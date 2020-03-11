Coronavirus: Healthy people should be mindful of the more vulnerable, says Longford GP

Correct hand hygiene and coughing and sneezing etiquette is essential in the endeavours to contain the Covid-19 virus - particularly when it comes to protecting the more vulnerable members of society.

Dr Padraig McGarry, has advised those who are healthy to be mindful of those who are more at risk if they contract the coronavirus.

“People who are well could get it and recover easily, but it could be your mother or your father or your granny that you’re spreading it to, so be mindful,” he explained.

“Those who are at risk should make sure they’re not around people who have respiratory infections. They should limit going out and mixing with people.

“Family, friends and neighbours should call in to check they’re okay and are not scared. Check that they have enough food and things that they need as they might be scared to go out and buy supplies.”

Most importantly, Dr McGarry advises parents to make children and teenagers aware of the HSE website (www.hse.ie) and to follow advice there rather than social media websites, which are rife with rumours and misinformation.

