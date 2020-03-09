Longford council officials fly out to US for annual St Patrick's Day celebrations

A number of officials from Longford County Council have flown out to New York ahead of the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Representatives of the local authority held talks with executives from Tourism Ireland on Friday (6 March) where they were briefed on Tourism Ireland’s promotional programme in the United States for 2020.

The Leader has made contact with the Council to determine who and how many of its representatives have travelled to the US and is currently awaiting clarification from the local authority.

Tourism Ireland is prioritising North America once again in 2020, as a market which offers a strong return on investment, in terms of holiday visitors and expenditure.

“We were delighted to meet with the representatives of Longford County Council and to have the opportunity to brief them about the promotional programme we are undertaking in the United States this year,” said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America.

“Around St Patrick’s Day, we will take every opportunity to capitalise on Ireland’s heightened profile. Our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of people everywhere and to convey the message that the island of Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage.”

Over the coming days, Tourism Ireland will participate in and promote the island of Ireland at a range of St Patrick’s Day events across the United States. Numerous landmarks will participate in Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to celebrate St Patrick and Ireland – including Madison Square Garden, the famous ‘Welcome’ sign in Las Vegas, the Chicago River, Boston City Hall and the spectacular Niagara Falls.