Regeneration works to be carried out on Edgeworthstown Main Street

Longford County Council wishes to inform you that significant works are scheduled to commence in Edgeworthstown on Wednesday March 18.

Works will involve:

the removal of overhead ESB cables, poles and old street lighting and

the installation of underground cabling, new energy efficient street lighting columns and fittings.



Works are expected to last for approximately 1 week commencing each day at 8am and continuing until 5pm

Main Street Edgeworthstown will remain open with traffic management in place.

Significant delays can be expected.