Seven people diagnosed with Coronavirus in Ireland this evening bringing total cases to 13
One was confirmed in the south earlier and six more have been confirmed
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has more than doubled in the last couple of hours with seven new cases confirmed this evening.
A case was confirmed in the south of the country earlier this evening. The patient in question had not been out of the country and health officials are unsure of how they contracted the disease.
Since then, six more cases have been confirmed. Details are to be announced shortly.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on