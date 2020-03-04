WATCH| ‘Boxer’ confirms flood waters receding in the midlands

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, Minister OPW, has confirmed that water levels in the midlands are beginning to recede.

Minister Moran issued the update yesterday, Tuesday March 03, as he was about to enter a cabinet meeting to update members on the situation. He confirmed that although water levels remain high, levels are gradually starting to decrease.

“They were challenging times and they still are, because the water levels are still high.” he said.

“But the good news is it is (water) starting to drop."

Minister Moran confirmed that upstream of Athlone water levels have dropped by 10mm, while they have also dropped by 10mm in Deerpark and 20mm in the Strand, Athlone.

He stated: “It’s good news, the water is starting to turn. Over the next few days we will see that drop even further.”

Minister Moran lauded the work of everyone involved in keeping the rising waters at bay.