Longford councillors in Seanad bid

Two local county councillors are hoping to claim seats at the upcoming Seanad elections which takes place later this month.

Fine Gael have nominated Cllr Micheal Carrigy following his unsuccessful tilt at a Dail seat three weeks ago while Fianna Fáil’s Mick Cahill is running on the Administrative Panel after receiving a nomination from the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG).

Cllr Cahill said he had always harboured ambitions to seek a seat to Leinster House’s upper house.

“If I set my mind to something I don’t half do it,” said the AILG President.

“There’s no point in running unless you go the whole hog.”

The Ballymahon based councillor said it was his firm belief the body he chairs should have a senator upholding its interests at national level.

“There are a lot of issues around pay, conditions and back office supports,” he said.

“As well as that, there are a lot of new councillors and independent councillors that are not in party structures and who don’t have a support structure behind them.”

The 43 senators elected from various panels are voted for by outgoing senators, incoming TDs, city and county councillors.

Athlone-based Gabrielle McFadden has also been nominated by an outside body to run while former Roscommon-Galway Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy is also in the hunt for a seat after securing a party nomination to run under the Agricultural Panel.

Approximately 60 seats are up for grabs when voting gets underway across three different categories.

Forty three of those will be elected from panels of candidates representing specified vocational interests while six will come via specified university panels.

A further eleven senators will be nominated by the Taoiseach, a move which won’t come to pass until a new government is formed.

According to its voting rules, the Seanad’s six university panel candidates are elected by graduates from Trinity or NUI, representing around 160,000 people.