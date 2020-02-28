WARNING: People calling door-to-door pretending to be from Longford gymnastics club

Reports have circulated of individuals calling door-to-door in Longford, pretending to be from the club and seeking 'donations'.

Representatives of Longford gymnastics club, which is due to open its brand new premises in Longford town in the coming weeks, have issued a warning to the Longford public that people are seeking donations while pretending to be from the club.

They have warned that individuals are calling door-to-door in Longford asking for donations as part of a bogus fundraiser. Representatives of Longford gymnastics club took to social media to warn people against giving them money.

Anyone who has fallen victim to their efforts or who may have any information on said individuals is asked to contact local gardaí.

“Please know that we are not currently fundraising for our club, but have been made aware that individuals are calling to doors in Longford recently asking for donations to our club.

“If this happens to you or your friends/family please get in touch with the guards. We are deeply upset if anyone has indeed passed money to these gangsters.”