Kelly's Funeral Directors present €1,000 to Longford Hospice Homecare
Pictured from left to right; John Kelly, Dan Rooney and Andrew Shepherd
Celebrating their recent move to a new premises on the Athlone Road, Kelly's Funeral Directors, Longford held a public vote on their Facebook page to choose a local charity to receive a €1,000 donation.
Thanks to the generous people of Longford, Kelly's were proud to present Dan Rooney with a €1,000 cheque in aid of Longford Hospice Homecare.
This local charity provides amazing support and care for the people of Longford at a time when they need it most.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on