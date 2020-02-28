Kelly's Funeral Directors present €1,000 to Longford Hospice Homecare

Celebrating their recent move to a new premises on the Athlone Road, Kelly's Funeral Directors, Longford held a public vote on their Facebook page to choose a local charity to receive a €1,000 donation.

Thanks to the generous people of Longford, Kelly's were proud to present Dan Rooney with a €1,000 cheque in aid of Longford Hospice Homecare.

This local charity provides amazing support and care for the people of Longford at a time when they need it most.