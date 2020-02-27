Tributes pour in for late Granard businessman Paul Fay

Tributes are being paid this morning to the late Granard businessman Paul Fay, who passed away yesterday.

Mr Fay, who together with his late wife Carmel, was the mainstay behind the couple's family run pub business in the north Longford town for several years.

The well liked and much admired father of three was perhaps best known for his deep involvement in the horseracing industry, an arena which saw him set up a wide network of bookmakers' outlets across the country.

Local councillor PJ Reilly said Granard and its local community had been left reeling by the passing of one of its most decorated and respected sons.

"It is with deep regret and shock that we learned yesterday of the death of Paul Fay," he said.

"Paul originated from Cavan and married a local girl Carmel Berry before setting up business in Granard."

Cllr Reilly said despite Mr Fay's own personal successes, his penchant and devotion to Granard remained steadfast.

"He always retained a great interest in the town and its future," he said, while noting how regardless of his own battles with illness Mr Fay carried that fight with unerring steeliness and determination.

The late Mr Fay is predeceased by his loving wife Carmel his brothers Páid and Colm. Greatly missed by his loving sons Paulfrancis and Darren, daughter Sínead brothers Tony Danny, Tom, sisters Shelia Kilkenny, Ann Donohoe, sister in-laws brother in-laws nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Mr Fay's remains will lie in repose at his home in Ballinroey, Dring, eircode (N39FD27) tomorrow (Friday) from 2pm until 9pm with house remaining private at all other times.

Funeral Mass will take place in Saint Mary's church, Granard on Saturday, at 12noon followed by burial in Granardkille new cemetery.