Sight of prison vans on Longford's Main Street to become distant memory

The sight of prison vans parked outside Longford Courthouse are to become a thing of the past.

Local authority chiefs are in the process of creating a new entrance off Killashee Street following a “huge number” of complaints from members of the public.

It's also envisaged the proposed works will provide much needed respite to local businesses in securing access to the rear of Annaly Car Park.

Cllr Gerry Warnock said the proposed works would go a long way towards “future-proofing” the aforementioned car park while also safeguarding its security in the long term.

Head of Finance John McKeon said the project would be funded internally with the bulk of the monies being provided from paid parking revenue streams.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Butler said it was an admission which the wider public should take heed of.

“The message should go out loud and clear that none of this would be possible without paid parking,” he said.

WATCH | RTÉ's Crimecall programme features dramatic CCTV footage of Longford arson attack