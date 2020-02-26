Rail commuters facing delays due to serious flooding between Dromod and Longford

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Passengers on the Sligo/Connolly train line are experiencing delays due to serious flooding between Dromod and Longford.

There is major flooding throughout the Shannonside region due to adverse weather conditions.