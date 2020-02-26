Rail commuters facing delays due to serious flooding between Dromod and Longford

Passengers on the Sligo/Connolly train line are experiencing delays due to serious flooding between Dromod and Longford.

There is major flooding throughout the Shannonside region due to adverse weather conditions.

Due to flooding on the line. Sligo/Connolly and Connolly/Sligo services will be delayed by up to 20 minutes until further notice -MH — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 24, 2020