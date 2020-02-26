Rail commuters facing delays due to serious flooding between Dromod and Longford
Passengers on the Sligo/Connolly train line are experiencing delays due to serious flooding between Dromod and Longford.
There is major flooding throughout the Shannonside region due to adverse weather conditions.
Longford... pic.twitter.com/lpX9FzNsRL— Izzy Kamikaze (@IzzyKamikaze) February 26, 2020
Due to flooding on the line. Sligo/Connolly and Connolly/Sligo services will be delayed by up to 20 minutes until further notice -MH— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 24, 2020
My dad sent me this picture of the floods he saw on the train back to Dublin from Sligo today around the Longford area. This is what climate change looks like in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/mOjh4KMdBs— Joanna O'Malley (@Joanna_OMalley) February 24, 2020
