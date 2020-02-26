Ballymahon library closed until further notice following fire at back of building

Ballymahon Community Library will be closed until further notice as investigations into the cause of a fire at the back of the building are carried out.

Fire services and gardaí attended the scene on Saturday evening, with three members of the local fire brigade attempting to break through part of the roof at the back of the building in order to get to the source of the flames.

The fire was brought quickly under control by the local fire service and no damage was caused to the main library building.

Longford County Council released a statement on Monday morning informing members of the public that Ballymahon Community Library would remain closed until further notice.

“The cause of the fire is currently being investigated and unfortunately the library is now closed until further notice,” the statement read.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and we hope to have the library reopened as soon as possible,” read the statement from Longford County Council.

“Our online library services are available at www.longfordlibrary.ie and our customers can also access the library service in any of our other library branches.”

