Mick Flannery set for Longford's Backstage Theatre gig this Thursday night

Widely regarded as one of the finest singer- songwriters to come out of Ireland in recent years, Mick Flannery plays the intimate settings of Backstage Theatre this Thursday, February 27.

Mick Flannery began to write songs as a teenager in his home of Blarney, County Cork. He became the first Irish musician to ever win awards at the International Songwriting Competition in Nashville, aged 19.

By the time he turned 21, he had signed to a major label and released his debut album, Evening Train.

His critically acclaimed live performances have seen him sell out shows in Ireland’s Olympia Theatre and Cork Opera House and tour internationally.

An award-winning double platinum selling artist, Mick has released five albums to date – including two number ones and received widespread airplay.

This show will be a celebration of Mick’s self-titled sixth studio album.

Recorded partly in Ireland with Christian Best and partly in Los Angeles with Australian producer Tony Buchen, the new album features Flannery’s trademark hushed musings, big walls of sound, and sharp, insightful and thought- provoking lyrics.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets at €25 are available on 0433347888 or backstage.ie.

