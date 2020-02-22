Cannabis grow house and €23,000 worth of other drugs discovered during Arva bust
Some of the items discovered following the drugs bust in Arva
Gardaí discovered a cannabis grow house during a search in Arva on Friday, February 21.
Members of the Cavan Monaghan Divisional Drugs Unit were involved with the bust at a premises in Arva.
A quantity of other drugs (pending analysis) were also discovered totalling €23,000.
One male was arrested at the scene and a file is currently being prepared for the directions of the DPP.
