Countdown is on until the Longford AC club fundraiser draw

The draw as part of the fundraiser for Longford Athletic club's proposed indoor athletics facility will take place on Friday, March 06, in the Longford Arms Hotel.



Last year, the club has embarked on an active campaign to secure their own facilities. They then submitted an expression of interest to LCRL for EU funding towards an indoor training centre, an application which was successful.

The club were then given the go ahead to submit an official application to secure possible funding of €200,000. A funding condition is that the club also makes a sizeable contribution and as a result, they started the fundraiser draw campaign to help them raise €100,000.

Proceedings on the night of the draw are expected to commence at 9pm, with all welcome to attend. Tickets are still available from club members and can be purchased on their website longfordac.com.



Nab a ticket and you could be in with a chance of winning the €20,000 first prize! Other prizes on offer include a Center Parcs family pass and hotel breaks.



“Many thanks to all individuals and businesses who have purchased tickets to date. Club members are asked to please return sold tickets to a committee member.” Longford AC posted online.



Further information visit www.longfordac.com

