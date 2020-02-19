Still Voices Film Society to screen Good Posture in Ballymahon Library
The first February screening for the Still Voices Film Society is the charming and sardonic Good Posture directed by Dolly Wells.
A little fib to her ex-boyfriend upends the life of a privileged young woman in this Brooklyn-set diversion.
This warm, engaging tale of young adulthood will be screened in Ballymahon Community Library this Thursday, February 20, at 8pm. Admission is €7.50 and tickets can be purchased on the door.
February’s film programme continues next week with a screening of Shooting the Mafia on Wednesday, February 26, next.
The film tells the story of Sicilian Letizia Battaglia, who began a lifelong battle with the Mafia when she first dared to point her camera at a brutally slain victim.
Exposing the Cosa Nostra’s barbaric reign, she bore unflinching witness to their crimes and has led a life continually defined by defiance and passion.
Shooting the Mafia will be screened in Longford’s Backstage Theatre on Wednesday, February 26, at 8pm. Admission is €7.50.
For more on the Still Voices Film Society, see www.stillvoicesfilmsociety.ie
